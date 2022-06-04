President Macron asked not to humiliate Russia. Ukraine has said that France is humiliating itself with these calls

French President Emmanuel Macron has said it is important that Russia is not humiliated so that a diplomatic solution can be found as soon as hostilities in Ukraine cease.

"Russia should not be humiliated so that on the day the fighting ends, we can find a solution through diplomatic means," he said, adding that Franceʼs role was to mediate.

In response, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba stated that calls to avoid the humiliation of Russia can only humiliate France and any other country that calls for this.

"Because Russia is humiliating itself, we all need to focus on how to put it in place. It will bring peace and save lives," Kuleba added.