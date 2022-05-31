Macron suggested that Putin approve a resolution at the UN to unblock the port of Odesa

French President Emmanuel Macron has asked Putin to vote in the UN on a resolution to lift the blockade of the port of Odesa.

He said this in a comment to journalists at the end of the European Council in Brussels.

"During a discussion with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last Saturday, I suggested that Putin take the lead in adopting a resolution at the United Nations to define a very clear framework for this operation," Macron said.

According to him, this option will allow unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain crops in the coming weeks.