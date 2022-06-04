During 101 day of the war, the Armed Forces eliminated 31,050 Russian servicemen

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. As of the 101st day of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 31,050 people killed, as well as:
- 1,376 tanks;
- 3,379 armored combat vehicles;
- 680 artillery systems;
- 207 rocket-propelled grenade launchers;
- 95 systems of air defense;
- 210 aircraft;
- 175 helicopters;
- 540 drones of operational and tactical level;
- 122 cruise missiles;
- 13 ships/boats;
- 2,213 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
- 52 units of special equipment.
The greatest losses of the enemy of the past day suffered in Zaporizhzhia direction.