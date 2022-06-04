A mother and child died in Luhansk Oblast as a result of the shelling

Four people, including a mother and child, were killed in shelling of Luhansk Oblastʼs Hirske community, said Serhiy Haidai, head of the Luhansk Oblast military administration.

"In the town of Hirske on June 3, a mother and child died from shelling by the Russian army. Another resident of Zolote received a life-threatening injury. It also became known about a resident of Hirske who died three days ago," Haidai reportes.

In Sievierodonetsk the fighting continues too, the Russian troops suffer losses, but continue to storm the city.

"Once again they tried to cut off the settlement by shelling another bridge. Yesterday, one of their shells hit one of the surviving apartments. Fortunately, the father and son who were there remained unharmed. Our military evacuated them to a safe place outside Severodonetsk," said the head of the administration.