War, the Kyiv Ghost, and Arestovych: what Ukrainians have been looking for in Wikipedia since the beginning of the Russian invasion

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the most popular articles on the Ukrainian-language Wikipedia have been articles about the full-scale war, adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office Oleksiy Arestovych, and the collective image of the capitalʼs pilots, the Kyiv Ghost. These are search queries from February 24 to May 24.

This was reported by Wikimedia.

The most read articles were related to the war. The ten most popular texts include: