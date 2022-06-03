The Ukrainian military repulsed 9 attacks by Russians in Donbas, and fighting continues at one location

During the day on June 3, the Ukrainian military repulsed 9 Russian attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, and fighting continues at one location.

The Ukrainian military destroyed the following equipment of the Russians:

tank;

artillery system;

6 combat armored vehicles;

2 special armored vehicles;

3 units of motor vehicles;

cruise missile;

reconnaissance drone "Eleron";

2 drones of the Orlan-10 type.

The occupiers fired on more than 20 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, destroying and damaging 26 civilian facilities, including 25 residential buildings and a power line. As a result of these shelling, 4 civilians were killed (including one child), and three others were injured.

In the area of responsibility of the Operational and Tactical Group "East" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for this day killed 36 Russian occupiers, one unit of infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers and vehicles, as well as an ammunition depot.