The President awarded the 503rd Separate Marine Battalion with the “For Courage and Bravery” award. What front line they defended

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi awarded the 503rd Separate Battalion of the Marines of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the honorary award "For Courage and Bravery".

The relevant decree №386/2022 is published on the website of the head of state.

"In order to honor the courage and heroism shown during the defense of state sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity of Ukraine, I decide: to honor the 503rd separate battalion of marines," the decree reads.