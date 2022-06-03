Evening summary of the General Staff: the Russians have partial success in Sievierodonetsk, but failed to storm Bakhmut, Soledar and Lysychansk

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information as of 18:00 on June 3. The situation at the front is as follows:

The Russians launched a missile strike near the settlement of Krasnopillya (Sumy oblast) and fired mortars at the area of Mykhalchyna Sloboda (Chernihiv oblast).

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is trying to restrain the advance of the Armed Forces to the border.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers continue to defend and destroy civilian objects in the city of Kharkiv. Russian Mi-8 helicopters struck at the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Slatine and Dementievka.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy was preparing to resume the offensive and concentrated a group of up to 20 battalion tactical groups. The Russians unsuccessfully attacked Barvinkovo and Sviatorskhi.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy concentrated its main efforts in the area of the city of Sievierodonetsk. Under cover of artillery fire, it stormed the eastern part of the city. Has partial success, active hostilities continue.

The Russians also unsuccessfully stormed Bakhmut, Soledar, and Lysychansk. They were unsuccessful and retreated to their former positions.

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers used jet and barrel artillery in the areas of Shchurove and Brusivka.