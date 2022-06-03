Tesla will present a prototype of Optimus humanoid robots in late September

Tesla founder Elon Musk said on Twitter that a prototype of the Optimus humanoid robot, the concept of which was unveiled in the summer of 2021, will be unveiled on September 30 at AI Day.

Bloomberg emphasizes that Musk has repeatedly announced projects that have been postponed over time. This was the case with Tesla Cybertruck, which was not launched into series production. Probably, the presentation of Optimus can also be postponed, but the excitement around these robots is very high.

In January this year, Western media reported that Optimusʼ work could be more important to Tesla than electric cars. They already want to use them in factories. Tesla claimed that these humanoid robots were capable of performing daily routine tasks.