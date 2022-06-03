Red Cross: The scale of the destruction in Ukraine is “beyond comprehension”

Director-General of the International Committee of the Red Cross Robert Mardini said that the scale of the destruction in Ukraine is "beyond comprehension"

He made his statement on Friday, June 3, the 100th day of the war.

"It is difficult to exaggerate the losses inflicted on the civilian population by the international armed conflict in Ukraine over the past 100 days. The scale of the destruction in the cities is beyond comprehension. Destroyed homes, schools, and hospitals, civilians are suffering from the horrors of conflict when people die and families break up.”

Robert Mardini called on all parties to allow access to prisoners of war, adding that "although we were able to visit some prisoners of war, the parties have not yet given us access to all."