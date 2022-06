Defender of Mariupol and photographer of the Azov Regiment Dmytro Kozatskyi with the call sign "Orest" received a special award from the Polish Grand Press Photo 2022.

Currently, Dmytro Kozatskyi, like all Azovstal defenders, is in Russian captivity and must be exchanged. Before leaving the plant, Orest asked to send his photos to photo contests and awards.