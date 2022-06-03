Russian troops fired on the Dnipropetrovsk oblast — three people were wounded

Russian troops fired on the Dnipropetrovsk region. The Zelenodolsk community of the oblast came under enemy fire last night and this morning.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast military administration SReznichenko.

In the evening, the Russians hit Maryansky several times, deliberately destroying the village. Two children and their mother were injured in the shelling. Two houses were completely destroyed and several others were damaged. The gas pipeline and electric networks are out of order.

In the morning, the Russian army attacked the Zelenodolsk community again with artillery. This time people were not injured.

In Maryansky, which was badly damaged by an attack by the Russians the day before, specialists are currently restoring gas and electricity.