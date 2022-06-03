Morning report of the General Staff: fighting continues in the center of Sievierodonetsk, and the Russians are preparing to attack Slovyansk

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released the report as of the morning of June 3. Fighting continues in the center of Sievierodonetsk, and the Russians are preparing to attack Slovyansk.

This was reported on the General Staffʼs Facebook page.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the main efforts of the Belarusian army are focused on strengthening the protection of the state border. At the same time, there is a rotation of special forces in the border areas with Ukraine.

The enemy did not take active action in the Sivershchyna direction. He fired a missile at civilian infrastructure in the Hudovo district of the Sumy region. Also in Sumy oblast, the enemy fired on the areas of Bachivsk, Khodyne and Slavhorod.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy continues to prepare for the offensive. Replenishes stocks of material resources, weapons and equipment from the territory of Russia.

The enemy did not take any active action in the Kharkiv direction. The main efforts are focused on deterring the actions of the Armed Forces.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy concentrates on the engineering equipment of the positions. The shelling of civilian infrastructure was recorded in the districts of Dibrivny, Kurulka, Vernopillya, Chervona Polyana and others. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Bogorodichne and Dolyna, were unsuccessful and withdrew.

In the Donetsk direction, the Russian occupiers continue artillery fire along the entire line of contact.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Yarova, Shchurovo, Staryi Karavan and Raihorodok. It carried out assaults near Studenko, the fighting continues.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the Russian invaders continue to shell Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Sievierodonetsk, Borivske, Ustynivka and Lysychansk. Enemy assault aircraft launched air strikes near the Myrna Dolyna. In addition, in the area of Metolkino and Bilohorivka, the enemy tried to carry out assault operations, suffered losses, retreated to previous positions.

Fighting continues in the central part of Sievierodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fires in the areas of Pokrovsk, New York, Zolote, Komyshuvakha, Mykolayivka, Berestove, Belogorivka and Vrubivka.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia areas. He fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Kamyanka, Vesele, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Avdiivka, Pisky, and Zolota Niva.

In the South Buh direction, during the day, the enemy used mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of the Kavkaz, Lepetykha, Dmytrivka, Osokorivka, Blagodiyne, and Stepova Dolyna. In some areas of the Kryvyi Rih direction, the enemy intensified air reconnaissance and attempted assault operations. It was repulsed and retreated to its former position.

In order to maintain the borders of the defense, the occupiers are strengthening their advanced positions by moving reserves to the probable directions of the offensive of the Armed Forces.