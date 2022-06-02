Frontex: 5.3 million Ukrainians fled the war to the EU, 2.3 million returned

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the European Union has received 5.3 million Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war. 2.3 million citizens returned.
This is evidenced by the latest data from the European Union Agency for External Borders Frontex. They cover the calculations from 25 to 31 May.
In recent weeks, more people are returning to Ukraine than are leaving the country. From May 25 to 31, almost 260,000 Ukrainians left the EU. In total, 2.3 million Ukrainians have returned to their homeland since the beginning of the war.
Frontex notes that Poland and Romania still host the largest number of people. From May 25 to 31, 147,000 Ukrainians and another 32,800 refugees arrived in Romania. At the same time, border traffic remains stable, there are no serious traffic jams at the border.