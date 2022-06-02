The Minister of Internal Affairs Monastyrskyi believes that all citizens of Ukraine should have firearms for protection

The Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi stated that all citizens of Ukraine should have firearms to protect themselves and their homes.

He stated this on the air of the telethon.

The Minister believes that the Ukrainians "passed the exam."

"In fact, our citizens have been tested for weapons since February 24. Tens of thousands of weapons were distributed in large cities. And it was a huge challenge for all of us [...]. But today we are approaching the hundredth day of resistance [to Russia], and we can say that this test has been passed. Today, most gun owners are at the front [...]. The circulation of weapons must be regulated by law. My personal position is that a Ukrainian should have a weapon to protect his home," the minister said.

Monastyrskyi praised the online survey of citizens on the circulation of firearms among the civilian population, which was conducted in the "Diia". He said that such a survey covers the largest number of people compared to other forms of measuring public opinion.