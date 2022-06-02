The Vice President of the European Parliament proposes to deprive Hungary of the right to vote in the EU

European Parliament Vice-President Katarina Barley called on her colleagues to deprive Hungary of the right to vote in the European Union, as the countryʼs rule of law is being violated and Budapest is using the EUʼs unanimity principle as a means of blackmail.

This was stated by a German MP from the SPD on Thursday in an interview with MDR Aktuell.

"Perhaps now is the time to speed up this procedure and temporarily deprive Hungary of the right to vote, as the principle of unanimity has indeed become a means of blackmail," Barley said.

According to her, it is no longer possible to talk about any democratic and constitutional conditions in Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orbán "took the country into his own hands".