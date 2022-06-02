The occupiers elected a local member of the council from the “Opposition Bloc” for the role of Gauleiter in Lyman in Donetsk oblast

The occupiers of the Russian Federation have decided that Oleksandr Tokarchyk will become the Gauleiter in Lyman.

Representatives of Communal Enterprise "Water of Donbas" were together with Denis Pushilin during the filming of a propaganda story on the dam of the Oskil Reservoir. The hydraulic unit of this dam was destroyed by the occupiers. This led to the fact that instead of a reservoir, it is practically a desert, because all the water went to the Siverskyi Donets. This dam is located almost on the administrative border of Lyman territorial community and Kharkiv oblast.