The occupiers of the Russian Federation have decided that Oleksandr Tokarchyk will become the Gauleiter in Lyman.
Representatives of Communal Enterprise "Water of Donbas" were together with Denis Pushilin during the filming of a propaganda story on the dam of the Oskil Reservoir. The hydraulic unit of this dam was destroyed by the occupiers. This led to the fact that instead of a reservoir, it is practically a desert, because all the water went to the Siverskyi Donets. This dam is located almost on the administrative border of Lyman territorial community and Kharkiv oblast.
- On May 27, the city of Lyman was already largely controlled by the occupiers. The Ukrainian military has taken new fortified positions in this direction. "Especially hot battles in the Lyman direction. Most of the Lyman is not controlled by the Ukrainian military. As well as the Svitlodar direction: there was a regrouping of forces of the Armed Forces in order to take fortified positions. The enemy is now on the territory of the Svitlodar community," said Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration.