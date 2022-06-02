The occupiers in Mariupol started shooting Ukrainian civil servants and volunteers

In occupied Mariupol, the Russian military introduced the death penalty. They condemn and shoot Ukrainian civil servants and volunteers.

The Mariupol City Council reports about this in the Telegram-channel.

The fake “DPR” court sentenced the head of one of the villages to 10 years in prison. At least one civil servant was executed by shooting," the officials wrote.

In addition, the Russians are holding dozens of volunteers in a prison in occupied Olenivka. They helped to evacuate people in March-April and also brought humanitarian aid there.

A Ukrainian judge is also awaiting his fake verdict. The City Council has information that the occupiers are torturing her.