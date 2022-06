During the day of June, enemy troops destroyed 23 objects of civilian infrastructure in Mykolayiv oblast.

This was reported by the oblastpolice.

Mykolayiv and five settlements were hit: Ochakiv, Shevchenkove, Lupareve, Lepetykha and Halytsynove. There are dead and injured.

According to police, six high-rise buildings, 12 private houses, four private enterprises and infrastructure were damaged.

The police are documenting the consequences of another enemy shelling.