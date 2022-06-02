In the war with Ukraine, the Russians lost almost 31,000 troops

Estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine as of June 2:
- 30,850 servicemen were killed (+150 per day);
- 1363 tanks (+2);
- 3,354 armored combat vehicles (+11);
- 661 artillery system (+2);
- 207 MLRS;
- 95 anti-aircarft warfare (+1);
- 210 aircraft (+2);
- 175 helicopters;
- 521 drone (+2);
- 120 cruise missiles;
- 13 ships/boats;
- 2,325 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks (+35);
- 51 units of special equipment (+2);
The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction.