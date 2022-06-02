News

In the war with Ukraine, the Russians lost almost 31,000 troops

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

Estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine as of June 2:

  • 30,850 servicemen were killed (+150 per day);
  • 1363 tanks (+2);
  • 3,354 armored combat vehicles (+11);
  • 661 artillery system (+2);
  • 207 MLRS;
  • 95 anti-aircarft warfare (+1);
  • 210 aircraft (+2);
  • 175 helicopters;
  • 521 drone (+2);
  • 120 cruise missiles;
  • 13 ships/boats;
  • 2,325 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks (+35);
  • 51 units of special equipment (+2);

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction.