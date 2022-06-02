In the war with Ukraine, the Russians lost almost 31,000 troops

Estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine as of June 2:

30,850 servicemen were killed (+150 per day);

1363 tanks (+2);

3,354 armored combat vehicles (+11);

661 artillery system (+2);

207 MLRS;

95 anti-aircarft warfare (+1);

210 aircraft (+2);

175 helicopters;

521 drone (+2);

120 cruise missiles;

13 ships/boats;

2,325 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks (+35);

51 units of special equipment (+2);

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction.