Prosecutor Generalʼs Office: Russia has already killed 261 children during the war in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, 261 children have died since February 24. More than 460 others were injured.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General in its Telegram channel.

"These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories," they said.

Most children were affected in Donetsk oblast — 184, Kyiv oblast — 116, Kharkiv oblast— 112, Chernihiv oblast— 68, Luhansk oblast— 52, Kherson oblast— 52, Mykolaiv v— 47, Zaporizhzhia oblast— 29, Sumy oblast — 17, in Kyiv oblast — 16, Zhytomyr oblast — 15.

Also, as a result of the Russian shelling, almost two thousand educational institutions were damaged. Of these, 182 were completely destroyed.