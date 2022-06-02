ISW: Russians are trying to secure their supply lines in Kherson oblast due to a successful counteroffensive by the Armed Forces

Experts from the American Institute for the Study of War believe that the Russians are trying to secure lines of communication and supplies in the Kherson region through a series of successful counterattacks by the Armed Forces.

This is stated in the daily report.

"Ukrainian forces carried out a series of organized counterattacks targeting settlements on the eastern bank of the Inhulets River that are very close to a key highway supporting Russian forces further north. The Russians have responded by destroying the bridges the Ukrainians used in one of those counterattacks and other bridges across the river in an effort to hold their line," the report said.

It is noted that the Ukrainian forces are quite close to the supply lines, which potentially undermines the ability of the Russians to resist the Ukrainian counteroffensive from the north of the oblast.

In addition, ISW believes that the Russians are afraid of intensifying the guerrilla movement in Luhansk oblast. On June 1, the Defense Intelligence (GUR) announced the launch of the Resistance Movement project to intensify opposition to Russiaʼs attempts to consolidate control over Luhansk oblast. According to media reports, Russiaʼs Interior Ministry is sending a special unit of its staff on "vacation" to the Luhansk Peopleʼs Republic, which is a likely attempt to strengthen Russiaʼs administrative presence in the occupied oblast.

In addition, experts noted that Russian troops continue to undermine the economic viability of the areas they are trying to capture. The destruction of the Azot plants in Sievierodonetsk and Azovstal in Mariupol is part of the systemic inability of Russian troops to take effective control of the economic and industrial capabilities of the occupied territories.