Morning report of the General Staff: the Russians have intensified shelling in Kherson oblast and are trying to advance in Luhansk oblast and near Lyman

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released the report as of the morning of June 2. The occupiers have intensified shelling in Kherson oblast and are trying to advance in Luhansk oblast and near Lyman.

This was reported on the Facebook page of the General Staff.

In the Volyn and Polissia areas, the Belarusian army is being re-equipped with modern weapons and military equipment.

The enemy did not take active action in the Sivershchyna direction. From the territory of the Russian Federation, the enemy fired mortars at the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Progres, Sumy oblast, and Leonivka, Chernihiv oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemyʼs main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied borders.

In the Slovyansk direction, the main focus of the enemyʼs efforts was on maintaining the occupied positions, conducting reconnaissance and creating conditions for the resumption of the offensive. It carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Dovhenke, Kurulka, Virnopillia and Dolyna.

In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers continue to fire on the positions of our troops along the entire line of contact with mortars, artillery and jet artillery.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy fought in the direction of the settlement of Raihorodok, suffered losses, and withdrew.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy is conducting assault operations in the settlement of Sievierodonetsk. With the support of mortar fire, he stormed the settlements of Bobrove and Ustynivka, to no avail.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is storming the village of Komyshuvakha in order to take control of the city, has partial success, the fighting continues. He stormed the settlements of Nahirne and Bilohorivka, and as a result of the fire inflicted by our units, he withdrew.

The enemy did not wage active hostilities in the Adiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivske, and Zaporizhzhia directions. In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy continues the engineering equipment of the occupied frontiers.

In the South Buh direction, the occupiers increased the number of shellings of our positions. The settlements of Shevchenkove, Trudoliubivka, Luch, Stepova Dolyna and Shyroke were also fired upon with mortars and artillery. The enemy launched air strikes with Mi-24 helicopters in the areas of Novohryhorivka and Oleksandrivka.

In order to justify the destruction of civilian objects by the Russian occupiers, they continue to spread information about the alleged location of military units in schools, hospitals and kindergartens.

In the Bessarabian direction, no significant changes in the activities of enemy units were noted.

The enemy continues to use the network of civilian medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territories to treating the wounded.