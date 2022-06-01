Evening summary of the General Staff: Russian troops have established control over the eastern part of Sievierodonetsk and storm Komyshuvakha

The General Staff released operational information as of 6 pm. Russian troops stormed Sievierodonetsk and established control over the eastern part of the city, and the Russians began to fire more intensively on Ukrainian troops in the South Buh area.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the Belarusian armed forces are concentrating their main efforts on conducting reconnaissance, engineering equipment of positions, and conducting combat training activities. Mobilization exercises with military commissariats in the Gomel region are planned for June-July this year.

The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Sivershchyna direction in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts are units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

From the territory of Kursk oblast, the Russians fired artillery at units of the Defense Forces in the areas of the settlements of Bilopillia and Stukalivka, Sumy oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army is shelling Ukrainian positions with barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Ruski Tyshky, Zolochiv and Derhachi.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy fired artillery at Ukrainian units in the areas of Sviatohirsk and Ridne. Russian troops advanced in the direction of Dovhenke and Dibrivne, suffered losses and retreated.

In the Donetsk direction, the Russians launched air strikes with operational and tactical aviation forces in the areas of Avdiivka, New York, Novoselivka, Shcherbakiv and army aircraft — near the settlements of Rota, Pokrovske and Novoselivka.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, Russian troops stormed Sievierodonetsk and established control over the eastern part of the city.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is storming the village of Komyshuvakha, without success.

In the South Buh direction, Russian troops continue to equip positions and frontiers, and conduct air reconnaissance in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Lepetykha, and Zelenodolsk.

the Russians began to fire more intensively at Ukrainian troops with mortars and artillery in the areas of the settlements of Snihurivka, Vysokopillia, and Zolota Balka. The shelling of civil infrastructure facilities and residential neighborhoods continues, and Mykolayiv was shelled.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russian military continues to restrict the rights and freedoms of Ukrainian citizens, restrict movement, carry out filtering measures and deepen the humanitarian crisis in these territories. They rob civilians. In some settlements, the Russians are organizing the restoration of damaged military equipment at the facilities of local enterprises. Thus, the repair of military equipment was found in the city of Berislav in the shops of the Berislav Machine-Building Plant.