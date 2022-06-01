The first modular camp for IDPs was opened in Borodyanka

The first modular town of Kyiv oblast for internally displaced persons was opened in Borodyanka. In total, 552 private houses and 24 apartment buildings were partially or completely destroyed in the city.

This was reported by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development.

This modular town was donated to Ukraine by the Polish government.

In Makarov, Kyiv oblast, a modular town for IDPs will also be opened soon — it has already started to be installed, says the head of the village Vadym Tokar. Modular housing will be built on Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Street, 66.

The town will consist of four complexes, each of which includes 22 houses. In total, up to 350 people will be able to live there.

The same towns are planned to be built in Bucha, Ivankiv, Hostomel, as well as in the suburbs of Chernihiv.