The court allowed a new investigation against Yanukovych. He persuaded the head of his guard to desert

The court allowed investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation to conduct a special investigation into former President Viktor Yanukovych, who is suspected of inciting the State Security Service to desertion.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

On February 24, 2014, Yanukovych, fleeing criminal responsibility for crimes against the participants of the Revolution of Dignity, persuaded the Deputy Head of the State Protection Department — Head of the Security Service of the President of Ukraine to desert. The "evacuation" of the ex-president from the outskirts of the village of Urzuf, Manhush district, Donetsk oblast, was assisted by employees of the Russian law enforcement agencies.

"As a result, the head of his bodyguard did not return to the place of service on a business trip from the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. Instead, he left Ukraine for the Russian Federation together with the suspect,” the Burau said.

In addition to Yanukovych, who was directly in charge of smuggling people across the state border, the suspicion was announced also to the staff of the State Security Service of Ukraine and a civilian.