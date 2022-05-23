The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has chosen a measure of restraint (arrest) in the case of treason for the former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych.

This was announced by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office on Monday, May 23.

Thus, on April 21, 2010, while in Kharkiv, Yanukovych signed an agreement on behalf of Ukraine between Ukraine and Russia, which extended the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea and Sevastopol for 25 years, instead of preparing for its withdrawal from Ukraine.

As a result, conditions were artificially created to increase the number of Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine, their re-equipment and modernization, and further — the invasion of Crimea.

Kharkiv Agreements

On April 21, 2010, in Kharkiv, the then Presidents of Ukraine and Russia, Viktor Yanukovych and Dmitry Medvedev, signed an agreement to extend the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol for 25 years. Ukraine agreed to this in exchange for a reduction in the price of Russian gas (discount in the form of cancellation of customs duties). At the same time, the agreement did not provide any reduction in gas prices.

Earlier, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Ukraine stressed that Russia first artificially created and accumulated Ukraineʼs debt for the supply of natural gas, and then in its repayment actually deployed its fleet in Ukraine free of charge. Due to the Kharkiv Agreements, the number of Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine increased, although their number had to be reduced and withdrawn from Sevastopol in general.

Later, these Black Sea Fleet troops, along with other Russian servicemen, invaded the territory of Crimea, which led to the occupation of the peninsula, which has been going on since February 20, 2014. As a result of the seizure of state-owned objects, Ukraine suffered losses of ГФР 1 trillion 80 billion 352 million.