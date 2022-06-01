As of today, the initial application for the adoption of children can be submitted in “Diia”

Ukraine has a simplified procedure for submitting an initial application for adoption. It can now be submitted in the "Diia" application.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitization Kostiantyn Koshelenko during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center.

"The number of children in need of adoption is already over 17,000. The number of candidates is many times less. One of the reasons why there are few candidates is the difficult adoption procedure. We are changing this and implementing a fast and digital process. Now it only takes 5 minutes to apply for the initial consultation. The childrenʼs services are not terminating their powers, they are still working," said Kostiantyn Koshelenko.

Denys Ivanov, head of the expert group for the implementation and evaluation of the quality of electronic services of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, explained how it works:

It is already possible today to sign up for an online adoption consultation in the "Diia" application in the "Family" section. All information about the candidate is pulled up automatically. Authorization is through an electronic signature. Within 15 days, the relevant service contacts the applicant and invites him for a consultation. By the way, it will also be possible to visit the consultation online and offline," Ivanov said.

According to him, work on the next stages of this service continues. It is planned that by the end of August it will be possible to apply online for the adoption of a child and a candidate for a foster parent.