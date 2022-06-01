Sapper dog Patron will teach children mine safety in a new educational series from the Ukrainian State Emergency Service

Today the Ukrainian State Emergency Service presents an informative animation series dedicated to Childrenʼs Day. In the first episode, which will be shown during the presentation, the dog-sapper Patron will teach children and adolescents the rules of mine safety.

This was reported in the SES.

The series of the cartoon series will be dedicated to animals — symbols of the Rescue Service, which help Ukrainians to bring victory closer every day.

In addition, festive meetings with the Rescue Service will take place throughout Ukraine today.

Two security classes will be opened in Khmelnytsky Oblast, in Poltava Oblast the Rescue Service will hold entertainment events for children from internally displaced families, in Prykarpattia there will be a sports and educational event Stronger together, in Vinnytsia Oblast — Open Day, where children can visit fire brigades, and an online lesson on the most important safety rules will be held in Odesa together with local educators,” the SES said.

Rescuers are deploying thematic locations and preparing interesting activities for visiting children.