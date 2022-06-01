The Russian media present Russian Captain Furduy as “a hero who destroyed 40 nationalists”. In fact, he was stealing household appliances

Russian media reported on the "feat" of their soldier, Captain Dmitriy Furduy, who allegedly destroyed "3 mortars and up to 40 nationalists" during the war in Ukraine. However, the Ukrainian military found Furduyʼs AMPV, in which they found stolen household appliances.

This was reported by Radio Svoboda.

On May 6, the Russian Defense Ministry spoke about the "heroism" of its military. It was noted there that Furduy, together with a motorized infantry company, fought and destroyed the "nationalists". After the alleged victories, "the nationalists, realizing the futility of further resistance, laid down their arms and surrendered".

However, on May 31, Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov published a video in which Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters found a workbook "Commander of the 8th Motorized Rifle Company of the 3rd Motorized Rifle Battalion of Captain Furduy Dmitriy Yevhenovichʼs" in one of the abandoned Russian commandersʼ AMPVs in Donbas. According to Butusov, Russian troops fled on May 12. In the AMPV, in addition to weapons and radio stations, the Ukrainian military found a package with household items: network filters, a grinder, a Bluetooth speaker, a photo camera, and a video camera.

Radio Svoboda journalists were able to identify Furduy and find his wife Olga Ukolova on social media. They called her, but when asked if her husband had returned from the war and how come there are household items in his AMPV, she declined to answer.