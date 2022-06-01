In Kyiv City State Administration told that by the winter plan to repair the houses damaged in attacks in Kyiv

The Kyiv City State Administration plans to repair the capitalʼs buildings damaged by the Russian shelling by mid-autumn. Then their residents will be able to return home.

Mykola Povoroznyk, the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, spoke about this on the telethon.

He noted that 390 facilities in the capital were damaged, most of them residential buildings.

"We have 11 houses that were damaged quite seriously, the rest are houses that were mostly damaged by glass," Povoroznyk said.

According to him, the main goal of the capitalʼs authorities is to restore the houses before the start of the heating season.