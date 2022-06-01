The Russian army fired on Kharkiv and the oblast. Four people have died in the past 24 hours

Last night, the Russian occupiers fired on the Kyivsky district of Kharkiv. Kharkiv, Izium, Bohodukhiv and Chuhuiv districts of the region were also shelled en masse.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv oblast military administration State Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

There are no victims in Kharkiv. Four people died in the oblast. A woman died in Zolochev, and a 12-year-old boy was killed by Russians in Ivanivka, Izium district. Two people died in the village of Shestakove, Chuhuiv district. Seven civilians were injured.

Fighting continues in Kharkiv oblast. The Russian army is focused on defense and is trying to hold its ground. In the Izium direction, the Russian occupiers are regrouping and preparing for new offensive attempts. Ukrainian defenders hold positions and inflict losses on the Russians.