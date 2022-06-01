During the day, Russian troops fired on 21 settlements in the Donbas

Last night, Russian troops fired on 21 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

This was reported by the Joint Forces Group.

Sievierodonetsk, Borivske, Lysychansk, Privillia, Novodruzhesk, Bilohorivka, Zolote, Hirske, Komyshuvakha, Toshkivka, Vrubivka, Ustynivka, Sirotyne, Avdiivka, Slovyansk, Yaronov, Rakastochke.

Air and missile attacks and artillery shelling in Slovyansk, Sievierodonetsk and Raihorodok killed four people and injured at least ten.

Russian troops destroyed and damaged 46 civilian objects, including 40 high-rise and private buildings, an art school in Hirske, a kindergarten in the village of Yarova, and the farm buildings of the Proletary plant in Lysychansk. A police station in Avdiivka was damaged.

During the airstrike on the territory of the Sievierodonetsk chemical enterprise of the Azot association, a tank with nitric acid was destroyed, as a result of which a dangerous substance leaked.

Pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service detected and neutralized 43 explosive devices in Bakhmut, as well as in Pokrovsky, Volnovakha and Kramatorsk districts of Donetsk oblast.

Three large fires caused by shelling in Slovyansk and Yarova in the Kramatorsk district were eliminated.

Last night, Ukrainian rescuers evacuated 13,907 people from the areas of hostilities.