News

Russian troops lost 200 military and more than 40 combat vehicles in Ukraine in one day

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

Estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine as of June 1:

  • 30,700 servicemen were killed (+200 yesterday);
  • 1,361 tanks (+3);
  • 3,343 armored combat vehicles (+41);,
  • 659 artillery systems (+10);
  • 207 MLRS;
  • 94 anti-aircraft warfare (+1);
  • 208 aircraft;
  • 175 helicopters (+1);
  • 519 drones (+4);
  • 120 cruise missiles;
  • 13 ships/boats;
  • 2,290 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks (+15);
  • 49 units of special equipment (+1);

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kryvyi Rih and Bakhmut directions.