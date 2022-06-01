Russian troops lost 200 military and more than 40 combat vehicles in Ukraine in one day

Estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine as of June 1:
- 30,700 servicemen were killed (+200 yesterday);
- 1,361 tanks (+3);
- 3,343 armored combat vehicles (+41);,
- 659 artillery systems (+10);
- 207 MLRS;
- 94 anti-aircraft warfare (+1);
- 208 aircraft;
- 175 helicopters (+1);
- 519 drones (+4);
- 120 cruise missiles;
- 13 ships/boats;
- 2,290 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks (+15);
- 49 units of special equipment (+1);
The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kryvyi Rih and Bakhmut directions.