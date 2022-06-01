Russian troops lost 200 military and more than 40 combat vehicles in Ukraine in one day

Estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine as of June 1:

30,700 servicemen were killed (+200 yesterday);

1,361 tanks (+3);

3,343 armored combat vehicles (+41);,

659 artillery systems (+10);

207 MLRS;

94 anti-aircraft warfare (+1);

208 aircraft;

175 helicopters (+1);

519 drones (+4);

120 cruise missiles;

13 ships/boats;

2,290 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks (+15);

49 units of special equipment (+1);

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kryvyi Rih and Bakhmut directions.