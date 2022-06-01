Morning report of the General Staff: two mines were anchored in the Black Sea, and in Sievierodonetsk the occupiers are consolidated in the city center

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released the morning report for June 1. Russian troops have advanced in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk oblast, and are consolidating in the city center.

This was reported on the General Staffʼs Facebook page.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, Belarusian army units continue to carry out tasks to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

In the Sivershchyna direction, enemy units are conducting engineering equipment of positions in the areas of some settlements of the Bryansk region, at a distance of about 3 km from the border of Ukraine. The aggressor fired a Su-35 missile at Bilopillia, Sumy oblast. Artillery fire damaged in the area of the settlement of Seredyna-Buda, Sumy oblast.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy continued to focus its efforts on maintaining its positions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired from barrel and jet artillery at the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Slatyne, and Tsyrkuny. He struck by helicopters of army aircraft in the areas of Vesele and Ternova.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy regrouped troops. As a result of the losses, in the Dovhenke district, he took some units to the city of Izium for reconstruction. In order to strengthen the protection and defense of logistics routes, strengthened the group in the village of Kupyansk by moving the battalion tactical group.

In the Donetsk direction, the aggressorʼs units, with the support of the air force, are focusing their efforts on conducting offensive operations. The enemy fires along the line of contact with mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers. Carried out repair of the railway bridge crossing around the settlement of Kupyansk for restoration of logistic supply by the railway branch Kupyansk — Lyman.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy reinforced units and regrouped them. With the support of Ka-52 helicopters, the offensive is in the direction of Lyman— Stary Caravan, the fighting continues.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the aggressor carried out assault operations in the northern, southern and eastern districts of the city of Sievierodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is trying to oust units of our troops from their positions in the Bilohorivka and Vrubivka districts. He used assault and army aircraft in the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Berestove and Nyrkove.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy carried out engineering work to improve the fortifications of the second line of defense. He relocated to the area of Vasylivka settlement to the T-62 tank battalion and to the motorized rifle battalion.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhove and Novopavlovske directions, the enemy holds the occupied positions.

In the South Buh direction, the enemyʼs main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied positions and creating additional lines of defense. In the areas of the settlements of Mykolayivka, Novopavlivske and Shyroke, he carried out massive shelling from rocket-propelled grenade launchers, artillery and mortars.

In the Black Sea storm stormed from anchor 2 enemy sea mines. One was carried by the waves to the shores of Odesa, where it was neutralized by specialists of the Navy subversive team, the other was blown up by our soldiers just at sea.