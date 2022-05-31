Russian troops fired on Zolochiv for more than 10 hours. There are victims

Russian troops fired artillery at the border village of Zolochiv (Kharkiv oblast) for more than 10 hours.

The head of the community, Viktor Kovalenko, told Suspilne that the village was fired upon non-stop from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. He says that has never happened before.

One woman was killed and one was injured. A 74-year-old resident was killed when a shell hit her house, and another was seriously injured when she went outside. The wreckage of the artillery shell hit the woman in the head, cut her torso and limbs. She is in serious condition.

Kovalenko says the artillery fired continuously. Neighbors also fired on neighboring villages — the occupiers fired on Odnorobivka, Uda, Karasivka, Kalynove and Svitlychne.