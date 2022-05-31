The bodies of four people were found in Kharkiv under the rubble of a high-rise building hit by a Russian missile in February.

The bodies of two people were found in Kharkiv on May 30 under the rubble of a high-rise building that the Russians hit in February. On May 31, two more bodies were found during the dismantling of debris.

This was reported by the local State Emergency Service office on its Facebook page.

"Today, May 31, SES officers continued to carry out rescue operations and dismantle the debris in a 16-storey residential building damaged in the shelling in the Industrialny District of Kharkiv," the statement said.

On May 30, a man and a woman were found under the rubble on the 15th floor, and on May 31, two men were found.