US Ambassador Bridget A. Brink visited the airfield in Hostomel

During her first trip outside Kyiv, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink visited the airfield in Hostomel.
"During my first trip outside Kyiv, I visited the Hostomel airfield, where Ukrainian soldiers fought and won one of the first important battles in the war. My thoughts are with Donbas, where the decisive battle is taking place," Brink said.
- On May 30, US Ambassador Bridget A. Brink presented her credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. On May 29, she arrived in Kyiv to begin her mission as head of the US Embassy in Ukraine.