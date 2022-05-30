The new US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink has arrived in Kyiv

New US Ambassador Bridget A. Brink has arrived in Kyiv.

"I am honored to join our fantastic team in support of Ukraine," she wrote on Twitter.

Prior to that, Brink served as Ambassador of the United States to Slovakia, serving as Senior Advisor and Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Office of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State, and coordinating issues related to Eastern Europe and the Caucasus. Brink was also the Deputy Head of Mission at the US Embassies in Tashkent and Tbilisi, and the Director of the Aegean and South Caucasus at the National Security Council. In addition, she worked at the State Department as Deputy Director for Southern Europe.