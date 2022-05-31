The Rada called on UNESCO to exclude Russia from its membership

The Verkhovna Rada supported the appeal to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to exclude Russia from its membership.

This was announced by the leader of the "Servant of the People" party Olena Shulyak on her Telegram channel.

"We call on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to immediately consider depriving Russia of UNESCO status — Russia continues to shell Ukraine and destroy cultural heritage sites in most regions of the country," she said.

According to her, Russia has already destroyed more than 250 different cultural monuments in Ukraine: museums, monuments, reserves, houses of culture, theaters, libraries, and historic buildings.

The appeal emphasizes that such actions of the Russian army are a violation of international humanitarian law.