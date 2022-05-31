The State Bureau of Investigation has seized billions of hryvnias in assets of the Russian company Tatneft

Billions of hryvnias of Russian owners of the Tatneft oil company have been arrested, the State Bureau of Investigation reported. The Bureau suspects them of financing actions aimed at forcible change and overthrow of the constitutional order, seizure of state power, committed by a group of persons with prior conspiracy (Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As part of the criminal proceedings, the investigating judge ruled to seize movable and immovable property, accounts, and corporate rights of the group of companies. They were founded by the Russian oil company Tatneft, which supplies oil products for the needs of Russian Defense Ministry units.

So far, 115 real estate objects have been seized: oil depots, gas stations, non-residential buildings, land plots, and 118 fuel trucks and cars.

The value of corporate rights of enterprises and movable property reaches UAH 400 million. After the valuation of real estate, the amount could increase to 2 billion.

The assets will be transferred to the National Agency of Ukraine for Detection, Investigation, and Management of Assets Obtained from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA).