Security Service of Ukraine exposes Russian agency in Ukroboronprom

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed a Russian agency in Ukroboronprom (Ukrainian Defense Industry) and detained collaborators who were investigating the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the East, the agency reported.

In Kyiv, SBU counterintelligence, with the assistance of Ukroboronpromʼs security unit, exposed an employee of one of the defense companies for campaigning in favor of Russia.

According to the SBU, a Russian citizen who called on Kyivites to cooperate with the enemy was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

In Donetsk oblast, a special operation liquidated a Russian intelligence network that was investigating the positions of the Armed Forces on the Eastern Front. One agent was detained in Sloviansk and another in Kramatorsk district.

In Luhansk oblast, according to the SBU, two commanders of the so-called "Luhansk Peopleʼs Republic" who had been taken prisoner near Sievierodonetsk, were sentenced to 8 and 10 years in prison.

Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian special services have exposed more than 360 Russian agents and more than 5,000 collaborators.