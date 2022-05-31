After the explosions in Melitopol, the head of the temporary occupation Russian "administration" of Melitopol, Galina Danilchenko, resigned. This was reported by the local newspaper "Ria-Melitopol".

"Collaborators have a commotion in Melitopol after yesterdayʼs morning explosion. Gauleiter Galina Danilchenko was so frightened that she is already asking to resign, "the statement reads.

The publication, citing its own source, reports that yesterday Danilchenko announced that she was resigning from the post of head of the "military-civil administration" because she feared for her life. She was offered to resign on one condition — to hand over to the special services of Ukraine.

During the "United News" telethon, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said that an explosion in the city on May 30 injured two people who seized power in the village of Terpinnia.

"As for yesterdayʼs incident, two people were injured. These are representatives of collaborators who seized power in Terpinno. They are in the hospital. Nothing threatens their lives. As for the goddess Balytsky, who allegedly suffered as a result of the explosion, this information is not confirmed, "Fedorov said.