Ukrzaliznytsia has launched a service of sending cars from Uzhhorod to Kyiv

Ukrzaliznytsia has launched an opportunity to send cars from Uzhhorod to Kyiv and back. To do this, car carriers will be added to passenger trains.

The company writes about this in its Telegram channel.

“The cost of transportation is about 1,400 hryvnias per ton. It is possible to arrange transportation of the car at ticket offices of railway stations», — noted there.

In total, Ukrzaliznytsia has already transported more than 1,800 cars during the war. In addition to the direction Kyiv — Uzhhorod — Kyiv, it is also possible to send cars by flights Kyiv — Lviv — Kyiv, Dnipro — Lviv — Dnipro, Kharkiv — Lviv — Kharkiv and Lviv — Odesa — Lviv.