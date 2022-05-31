Alexandr Lukashenko rewarded Belarus KGB officers for participating in “special operation in Ukraine”

The self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko awarded the staff of the State Security Committee (KGB) of Belarus for participation in the "special operation in Ukraine".
This was reported by the pro-government Telegram channel Pul Pervogo.
At the same time, itʼs not specified what is meant by the phrase "special operation" — a Russian invasion or a separate activity of the Belarusian special services. All the details promise to be shown in the film Roads Home, which will be released on Belarusian television on Tuesday night.
During the award ceremony, Lukashenko thanked the KGB. "I am grateful to you for the operation you carried out to free our people from captivity. Dozens of Belarusian citizens, obviously not of their own volition, have been taken hostage, not only by the situation, but also by the individual wishes of the worst people in Ukraine,” he said.
According to him, when Russia launched a "special operation", "our people, several dozen remained there." "They had to be returned home to their families. Unfortunately, two people never managed to return home. They were brazenly killed by Ukrainians. The time will come, we will deal with them," the Belarusian dictator added.