Alexandr Lukashenko rewarded Belarus KGB officers for participating in “special operation in Ukraine”

The self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko awarded the staff of the State Security Committee (KGB) of Belarus for participation in the "special operation in Ukraine".

This was reported by the pro-government Telegram channel Pul Pervogo.

At the same time, itʼs not specified what is meant by the phrase "special operation" — a Russian invasion or a separate activity of the Belarusian special services. All the details promise to be shown in the film Roads Home, which will be released on Belarusian television on Tuesday night.