Russia has already lost 30,500 troops in the war in Ukraine

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

As of May 31, the Russian army lost 30,500 troops in the war against Ukraine — 150 have been added in the last 24 hours. This is evidenced by data from the General Staff of Ukraine.

In technology, Russia has lost:

  • tanks — 1,358 (+9 for the last day);
  • armored combat vehicles — 3,320 (+20);
  • artillery systems — 649 (+6);
  • MLRS — 207 (+2);
  • anti-aircraft warfare— 93 (no changes);
  • aircraft — 208 (+1);
  • helicopters — 174 (no changes);
  • drones — 515 (+8),
  • cruise missiles — 120 (+2);
  • ships and boats — 13 (no changes);
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 2,275 (+11);
  • special equipment — 48 (no changes).

The greatest losses of the Russians of the past day were observed in the Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia directions.