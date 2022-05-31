Russia has already lost 30,500 troops in the war in Ukraine

As of May 31, the Russian army lost 30,500 troops in the war against Ukraine — 150 have been added in the last 24 hours. This is evidenced by data from the General Staff of Ukraine.

In technology, Russia has lost:

tanks — 1,358 (+9 for the last day);

armored combat vehicles — 3,320 (+20);

artillery systems — 649 (+6);

MLRS — 207 (+2);

anti-aircraft warfare— 93 (no changes);

aircraft — 208 (+1);

helicopters — 174 (no changes);

drones — 515 (+8),

cruise missiles — 120 (+2);

ships and boats — 13 (no changes);

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 2,275 (+11);

special equipment — 48 (no changes).

The greatest losses of the Russians of the past day were observed in the Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia directions.