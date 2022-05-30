President of Ukraine: The sooner Europe abandons Russian oil, the more it will benefit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that the sooner Europe abandons Russian oil, the more the Union will benefit.

"Russia has to pay much more for its aggression. The key point is, of course, oil. I believe that in any case, Europe will have to give up Russian oil, oil products, because it is about the independence of Europeans themselves from Russian energy weapons. The sooner this happens, the more complete the abandonment of Russian oil will be, the more profitable it will be, in the end, for Europe itself," Zelensky said in a video message on Tuesday night.