Turkish President Erdogan spoke by phone with Putin and offered to hold a meeting of Russian, Ukrainian and UN delegations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Putin, discussing "regional processes with a focus on the war in Ukraine."

This was reported by the Turkish agency Anadolu.

Thus, in a conversation with Putin, Erdogan said that Turkey was ready to participate in the Istanbul meeting of Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations on the formation of a monitoring mechanism.

The Russian side has not yet published its release on this conversation.