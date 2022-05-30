Turkish President Erdogan spoke by phone with Putin and offered to hold a meeting of Russian, Ukrainian and UN delegations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Putin, discussing "regional processes with a focus on the war in Ukraine."
This was reported by the Turkish agency Anadolu.
Thus, in a conversation with Putin, Erdogan said that Turkey was ready to participate in the Istanbul meeting of Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations on the formation of a monitoring mechanism.
The Russian side has not yet published its release on this conversation.
- In March, Erdogan said Turkey was ready to become one of the guarantors of security for Ukraine.