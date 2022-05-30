News

Kalush Orchestra will receive a new crystal cup instead of the one they sold at a charity auction

Julia Sheredeha
Kalush Orchestra will receive a new crystal cup, according to the official website of the Eurovision Song Contest in Ukraine.

The winners of the Eurovision-2022 Kalush Orchestra will receive a new crystal cup instead of the crystal microphone they sold together with Serhiy Prytula at a charity auction.

The funds were raised for the PD-2 drone complex for the Ukrainian army.