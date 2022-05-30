Kalush Orchestra will receive a new crystal cup instead of the one they sold at a charity auction

Kalush Orchestra will receive a new crystal cup, according to the official website of the Eurovision Song Contest in Ukraine.
The winners of the Eurovision-2022 Kalush Orchestra will receive a new crystal cup instead of the crystal microphone they sold together with Serhiy Prytula at a charity auction.
The funds were raised for the PD-2 drone complex for the Ukrainian army.
- On May 29, the Kalush Orchestra together with Serhiy Prytula sold a crystal microphone from Eurovision-2022 for $ 900,000 and a pink panama for UAH 11 million at a charity auction.