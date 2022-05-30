President Joe Biden: The United States will not send to Ukraine weapons that could reach Russia

The United States will not send missile systems to Ukraine that could reach Russian territory. This was announced on May 29 by President Joe Biden, quoted by Reuters.

"We are not going to send missile systems to Ukraine that could reach the Russian territory," Biden told reporters after returning to the White House.

Ukrainian officials are appealing for a rocket-propelled grenade launcher with a range of hundreds of kilometers. CNN and The Washington Post reported on May 27 that the Biden administration was inclined to send the system and the HIMARS high-mobility artillery missile system as part of a larger military aid package to Ukraine. However, it is unclear what system Biden had in mind in his speech.